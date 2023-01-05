Britain's Harry says in new book William attacked him

Prince Harry recounts in his new book how he was physically attacked by his older brother Prince William during an argument over his wife Meghan, according to an excerpt leaked days before the memoir's publication.

In the latest salvo in the brothers' bitter feud, Harry says the alleged incident came after the heir to the British throne called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

Details of the row come as the British royal family braces for the publication on Tuesday of Harry's book "Spare".

The undignified spat in 2019 -- the year after Harry and Meghan married -- allegedly saw William tackle his younger brother to the ground as they continued to argue.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," The Guardian newspaper quoted Harry's book as saying.

Harry then told his older brother to leave. William looked "regretful, and apologised", Harry recalled, according to the left-leaning daily, which last year questioned the monarchy's role in modern Britain.