9/11 attacks failed to divide us: UK PM Johnson

The 11 September 2001, al Qaeda attacks in the United States failed to divide those who believe in freedom and democracy, British prime minister Boris Johnson said in a video message marking the 20th anniversary of that day.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed, including more than 2,600 at the World Trade Center in New York, after hijackers seized control of airplanes and used them to attack the World Trade Center's twin towers and the Pentagon just outside Washington. Sixty-seven British nationals were among the dead.