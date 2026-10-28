Spain train collision kills at least 31, injures 80

A high-speed train collision south of Madrid killed 31 people and injured 80 on Wednesday, with the toll likely to rise, regional authorities said, in Spain's second such disaster this year.

AFP reporters on the scene in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha saw one train embedded into another and some carriages lying on their side in tangles of metal debris at the bottom of an embankment.

Dozens of emergency services vehicles were racing to and from the site and helicopters hovered above during a frantic search for survivors.

A spokeswoman from the Castilla-La Mancha government told AFP at least 31 people had died and that another 80 were injured.

Castilla-La Mancha's leader Emiliano Garcia-Page told reporters that more victims were likely as "it has not yet been possible to reach the bottom of the carriages."

State railway operator Renfe confirmed in a statement that the main high-speed line from Madrid to southern Spain had been suspended after one of its services suffered an accident with a train from private Spanish company Iryo.

A spokesperson for the Spanish emergency services told AFP the trains collided just before 9:00 am (0800 GMT) in the municipality of Urda, around 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of Madrid.