Dutch king makes historic apology for slavery

“Today I’m standing here in front of you as your king and as part of the government. Today I am apologising personally,” Willem-Alexander said to loud cheers.

“I am intensely experiencing this with my heart and soul,” the monarch said.

The “Keti Koti” (“breaking the chains” in Surinamese) event to commemorate 150 years of the abolition of slavery in former Dutch colonies, was held under a light drizzle in the capital’s Oosterpark gardens.

Many of the participants wore colourful Surinamese clothes.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had officially apologised in December on behalf of the government.

It was not certain whether the monarch would follow suit for a trade that had brought vast riches to his ancestors in the House of Orange.

But the king said: “Slave trading and slavery is recognised as a crime against humanity.”