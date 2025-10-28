Zelensky says needs European support for 2-3 more years of fighting

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine needs European financial support to continue fighting Russian forces for another two or three years.

Kyiv has been largely dependent on military and financial support from allies abroad to hold off Moscow's army, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"I emphasised this again to all European leaders. I told them that we are not going to fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine," Zelensky said in comments released Tuesday.