Ukraine gets US, German armoured vehicles, rejects Russian truce order

Ukraine dismissed as a trick a unilateral order by Russia for a 36-hour ceasefire starting on Friday and the leaders of the United States and Germany said they were sending armoured fighting vehicles in a boost for the Kyiv government.

The US weapons package, to be announced on Friday, is expected to include about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles as part of security assistance totalling about $2.8 billion, US officials said.

“Right now the war in Ukraine is at a critical point,” US president Joe Biden told reporters. “We have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression.”