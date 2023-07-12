Ukraine conflict will not end until West drops plans defeat Moscow: Lavrov

The armed confrontation in Ukraine will continue until the West gives up plans to dominate and defeat Moscow, russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with an Indonesian newspaper published on Wednesday.

The goal of the "US-led collective West" is to strengthen its global hegemony, Lavrov told the Kompas newspaper. Lavrov is due to attend the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum in Jakarta this week, as is US secretary of state Antony Blinken.