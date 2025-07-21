Russian strikes on Kyiv kill one, school burning: officials

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday killed at least one person and left a shop and school on fire, according to city officials.

“Unfortunately, we have information about one person who died as a result of the attack,” the head of Kyiv’s military adminsitration Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram.

Four districts of the city were attacked, with reports of burning residential buildings, a kiosk and a kindergarten, Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said in another Telegram post.