Russian strikes on Kyiv kill one, school burning: officials
Russian strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday killed at least one person and left a shop and school on fire, according to city officials.
“Unfortunately, we have information about one person who died as a result of the attack,” the head of Kyiv’s military adminsitration Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram.
Four districts of the city were attacked, with reports of burning residential buildings, a kiosk and a kindergarten, Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said in another Telegram post.
The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was also damaged, he added.
The strikes come days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had proposed a new round of peace talks to Moscow.
So far two rounds of talks in Istanbul have failed to result in any progress towards a ceasefire, instead yielding large-scale prisoner exchanges and deals to return the bodies of killed soldiers.
The Kremlin said this month it was ready to continue talks with Ukraine after US President Donald Trump gave Russia 50 days to strike a peace deal or face sanctions.
The European Union on Friday agreed an 18th package of sanctions on Moscow that targets Russian banks and lowers a price cap on oil exports, in a bid to curb its ability to fund the war.