Arrested and released: What now for UK’s ex-prince Andrew?

Britain’s former prince Andrew was arrested and released under investigation in a day of drama. What is he being probed for? Could he be jailed? And what next?

What is the probe?

British police are investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—who was stripped of his royal titles last year over his alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein—for misconduct in public office during his time as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

New revelations from the latest documents relating to Epstein released by the United States last month include emails in which Andrew appeared to share potentially confidential information with the late US sex offender.