The European union could fund the creation of deportation centres outside the bloc under plans backed by member states on Tuesday, as Brussels tightens the screws on irregular migration.

EU countries are pushing for European money to go towards the financing of new measures to prevent and counter irregular migration under the 27-nation bloc's next long-term budget, which is currently being negotiated.

A text approved by EU affairs ministers during a meeting in Brussels calls for the common budget to contribute "to safe, dignified, sustainable and effective returns" and to "innovative solutions" on migration.