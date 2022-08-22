On Ukraine's front line, no end in sight

On the front line south of the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, a 40-year-old combat medic nicknamed "Doc" is preparing to mark the six month anniversary of Russia's invasion in a trench.

"You need to be prepared for the fact that this could last a long time," said Doc, whose owlish eyebrows poke out from under his camouflage helmet.

"There are lots of tears, lots of blood. You cry in your heart," said the medic -- a dental technician in civilian life.

"The history of generations is being destroyed."