Assange warned he will be removed from extradition hearings if outbursts continue

Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder who is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States from Britain, was warned by a judge on Tuesday he will be removed from the courtroom and tried in his absence if he continues to interrupt proceedings.

The proceedings were briefly adjourned after Assange shouted "nonsense" as James Lewis, acting for the US government, told a witness that Assange was facing extradition proceedings over the publication of informants' names and not for handling leaked documents.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Assange, who was in the dock, that he must not speak out even though he will hear things he disagrees with.