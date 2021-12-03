Austria's ruling party names new chancellor

Austria's ruling party on Friday named Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to lead the conservative camp and the country after the shock resignation of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz as party head caused fresh political upheaval.

"I wanted to announce that today I was unanimously appointed by the OeVP (People's Party) leadership as party head and at the same time as the chancellor candidate," Nehammer told reporters.

The meeting of the party's top brass came a day after Kurz, implicated in a corruption scandal, said he was quitting as party boss.

Alexander Schallenberg, who took over as chancellor in October, said on Thursday that he was ready to resign as "the posts of chancellor and head of the party... should quickly be taken on by the same person".