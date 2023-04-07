Polish-Ukrainian friendship masks a bitter, bloody history

Poland has emerged as one Ukraine's most ardent supporters during Russia's invasion despite historical grievances between the neighboring nations that stir up bad feelings to this day.

The tensions between the country at war and its staunch ally were acknowledged Wednesday when Ukrainian president President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a state visit to Poland, where he was welcomed with honors.

President Andrzej Duda promised that Poland would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia's aggression, but he also acknowledged at a joint news conference with Zelesnkyy that the relationship was complicated.

"There are still open wounds in the memory of many people," Duda said, an obvious reference to the massacres of some 100,000 Poles by Ukrainian nationalists during the 1940s. Poland considers the killings genocide.

The difficult past in Poland-Ukraine relations goes back even further than that. In a part of Europe where entire nations have disappeared from maps for generations before returning from the ashes of collapsed empires, sometimes at the expense of neighbors, Poles and Ukrainians share a history of existential rivalry.

Ukrainians, for example, harbor resentment from centuries spent under Polish rule, a period which is not remembered as completely benign.