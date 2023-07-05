Russia says West enabled drone attacks near Moscow

Moscow said Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory would “not be possible” without US and NATO help, escalating its rhetoric after reporting it had downed five drones near the capital on Tuesday.

Ukraine meanwhile accused Russia of planning “dangerous provocations” at the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while Russia in turn claimed Kyiv was planning to attack the facility, Europe’s largest.

Moscow said the West had enabled Ukraine to carry out the drone attacks, after earlier condemning what it called a “terrorist act”.

“These attacks would not be possible without the help provided to the Kyiv regime by the US and its NATO allies,” the Russian foreign ministry said, claiming the West was “training drone operators and providing the necessary intelligence to commit such crimes.”