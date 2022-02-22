Britain imposes sanction on five Russian banks, three individuals

Britain published sanctions against five banks and three individuals on Tuesday, part of a package of measures in response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent.

Here is a list of the individuals sanctioned and extracts of the published reasons provided by Britain's foreign office:

Gennady Timchenko

Reason given: "Timchenko is a major shareholder in Bank Rossiya. Bank Rossiya is a key stakeholder in the National Media Group which supports Russian policy which is destabilising Ukraine."

Britain said Bank Rossiya expanded in Crimea after Russia's 2014 annexation and supported Russia's consolidation of the peninsular.

"Timchenko therefore is or has been involved in engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine."

Britain said Timchenko was "one of the most powerful people in Russia" and had close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Britain said he was a citizen of Russia, Finland and Armenia and had stakes in Novatek NVTK.MM and Sibur Holding.

He was sanctioned by the United States in 2014.