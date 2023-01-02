Ukraine shoots down all Russian drones in third straight night of strikes

Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all Russian drones in a massive wave of attacks, after Moscow launched an unprecedented third straight night of air strikes against civilian targets, intensifying its air war for the New Year holiday.

Russian officials meanwhile were reeling from reports that high numbers of freshly mobilised Russian troops had been killed in a strike on a college converted to a barracks in occupied Ukraine, where soldiers were housed with an ammunition dump. A source close to the Russian-installed authorities told Reuters dozens had died.

Russia has seen in the new year with nightly attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines. That marks a change in tactics after months in which Moscow usually spaced such strikes around a week apart.

After firing dozens of missiles on 31 December, Russia launched dozens of Iranian-made Shahed drones on 1-2 January. But Kyiv said on Monday it had shot down all 39 drones in the latest wave, including 22 shot down over the capital.

Kyiv said the new tactic was a sign of Russia's desperation as Ukraine's ability to defend its air space had improved.