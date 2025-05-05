Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions

The Kremlin on Monday called for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours flare following last month's deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-administered side of the contested Kashmir region.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for the 22 April attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

"We hope that the parties will be able to take measures (...) that will reduce tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that "we are following with great concern the tense atmosphere that has developed on the border."

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on Monday that the "particularly privileged partnership" between Moscow and Delhi was "not subject to external influence and continues to develop dynamically in all areas", the Kremlin said in a statement.