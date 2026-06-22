UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in office in a term characterised by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity.

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he choked up in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street.

Starmer said the process of picking a new leader for the centre-left party would be launched in July and he would remain as prime minister until his successor is chosen, to be in place before parliament returns from the summer recess in September.