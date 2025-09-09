Greece rattled by 5.4-magnitude offshore earthquake

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the Greek island of Evia early on Tuesday and was felt in Athens, authorities said.

The quake hit around half past midnight local time (2130 GMT) 45 kilometres (28 miles) northeast of the Greek capital, said the National Observatory of Athens.

The epicentre was four kilometres off the resort of Nea Styra in the southwest of Greece's second-biggest island Evia, also known as Euboea, the institute said.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The observatory had initially reported the magnitude at 5.3 but later revised its reading.

The mayor of the nearby city of Marathon, Stergios Tsirkas, described the quake as "very intense", in comments on ERT television.