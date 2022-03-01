Cannes Film Festival bans Russian delegations: statement

"It has been decided -- unless the war of aggression ceases under conditions that satisfy the Ukrainian people -- to not welcome official delegations from Russia or to accept the slightest presence linked to the Russian government."
The organisers said they saluted the courage of all Russians taking the risk of protesting the invasion, and Russian artists and film professionals who have stood up against the current government.
"Faithful to its history, which began in 1939 in resistance to fascist and Nazi dictatorship, the Cannes Festival will always put itself at the service of artists and film professionals who raise their voices against violence, repression and injustice," the statement added.
The Cannes Film Festival was founded in 1939, primarily to compete with the Venice Film Festival in fascist-controlled Italy. This year's event is due to take place from 17 to 28 May.