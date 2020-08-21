COVID-19 cases in France spike to 4,700 in a day

France has reported a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases -- 4,771 -- up a thousand on Wednesday’s figure. It is the first time more than 4,000 daily cases have been seen since May.

Meanwhile Spain, Germany and Italy have also recorded their highest numbers of cases since late April or May, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Many of the new Spanish cases are reportedly among the young, while German cases are said to be driven by a lack of social distancing and travellers returning from abroad.

The number of confirmed cases has been accelerating since mid-August.