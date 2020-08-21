COVID-19 cases in France spike to 4,700 in a day

IANS
Paris
Medical staff embark a patient infected with the COVID-19 onboard a TGV high speed train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station, to evacuate some of the coronavirus disease patients from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France 1 April 2020.
Medical staff embark a patient infected with the COVID-19 onboard a TGV high speed train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station, to evacuate some of the coronavirus disease patients from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France 1 April 2020. Reuters

France has reported a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases -- 4,771 -- up a thousand on Wednesday’s figure. It is the first time more than 4,000 daily cases have been seen since May.

Meanwhile Spain, Germany and Italy have also recorded their highest numbers of cases since late April or May, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Many of the new Spanish cases are reportedly among the young, while German cases are said to be driven by a lack of social distancing and travellers returning from abroad.

The number of confirmed cases has been accelerating since mid-August.

Advertisement

France has increased its testing capacity and carried out 664,000 tests over the past week, the health ministry said, but the rate of positive cases has also been increasing. It stood at 3.3 per cent for the week between 11-17 August, up from 2.1 per cent previously and more than double the 1.5 per cent rate seen at the end of July.

Officials say the virus is now mostly circulating in major cities among the young, who typically do not have serious symptoms, and this is why the number of people being treated in hospital has not changed much.

Advertisement

Nevertheless three more cities - St Etienne, Nice and Toulouse - have made wearing a mask mandatory in their city centres. Mask-wearing is already required in busy areas of the capital Paris.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has ruled out any postponement of the new school year, which begins on 1 September, although he conceded there “could be local exceptions”.

Pupils aged 11 and above will be required to wear masks when they are moving around schools in confined spaces and in classrooms when they are face to face and separated by less than a metre.

More News

EU set to tighten sanctions on Belarus

People protest against presidential election results in Minsk.

Britain tightens online campaigning rules amid fears of interference in polls

Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson speaks at RAF Lossiemouth, during a visit to the Highlands and Northern Isles of Scotland, in Moray, Scotland, Britain on 23 July 2020

BBC radio host quits over use of racist term in news report

This file photo shows the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate, politician John Hume dies

Nobel Peace Prize laureate, politician John Hume dies