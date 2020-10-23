COVID-19 circulating more quickly than in spring: French epidemiologist

Like many other European countries facing a renewed spike in the number of cases since early September, France has ramped up restrictions to contain the disease, announcing Thursday a widening of a curfew, initially put in place in nine cities including Paris, to more than two thirds of its population

Reuters
Paris
Empty streets are seen in Montmartre few minutes before the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, on 22 October 2020
Empty streets are seen in Montmartre few minutes before the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, on 22 October 2020Reuters

The COVID-19 virus is spreading more quickly than during its initial outbreak in the spring, French government scientific advisor Arnaud Fontanet said on Friday, in one of the starkest warnings yet about the scale of the disease’s resurgence engulfing Europe.

“The virus is circulating more quickly ...The resurgence of the pandemic started in August”, Fontanet, an epidemiologist, told BFM TV, adding the fight against the disease would be a “marathon”.

He spoke the day after France published a record 41,622 daily tally of new COVID-19 infections, bringing the country just shy, at 999,043, of a million cases. France will go over that threshold this Friday, becoming the second Western European country to do after Spain.

Advertisement

Like many other European countries facing a renewed spike in the number of cases since early September, France has ramped up restrictions to contain the disease, announcing Thursday a widening of a curfew, initially put in place in nine cities including Paris, to more than two thirds of its population.

And then there was one cold week in September and all the indicators went the wrong way again all over Europe. The virus spreads better in the cold because we live more inside
Arnaud Fontanet, French govt scientific advisor

Fontanet said French authorities had managed to bring the virus under control by the end of the June, adding the hospitalisations figure staying low until the end of August had given a false sense of security despite cases already going up at the time.

“And then there was one cold week in September and all the indicators went the wrong way again all over Europe. The virus spreads better in the cold because we live more inside”, he said.

Advertisement

After reaching a peak of 32,292 on 14 April, when France was in the midst of one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, COVID-19 hospitalisations fell to a 4,530 low on 29 August. After increasing daily by more than 700 over the last four days, the tally now stands at 14,032, a level unseen since early June.

“Hospitals and medical staff will find themselves in a situation they’ve already known”, Fontanet said, referring to end March-early April peak, when the hospital system was on the verge of collapse.

“We have a lot of tools to protect ourselves against the virus but we’re facing a difficult period”, he added, echoing prime minister Jean Castex, who predicted a “tough November” when detailing the new curfew measures.

Like other medical experts, Fontanet said it takes about two weeks for containment measures to have some impact.

More News

Belgium further tightens COVID measures to avoid lockdown

Members of the medical personnel treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle hospital, in Liege, Belgium on 20 October 2020

Italy mafias eye virus-weak businesses

A seagull is seen in Grand Canal, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Venice, Italy on 9 July 2020

Germany reports record new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

A graffiti showing a nurse with a protective mask and a Superman shirt is sprayed on a wall with the slogan "for the real heroes", as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Hamm, Germany.

UK-EU Brexit talks restart with just weeks to seal deal

British prime minister Boris Johnson arrives for a meeting with EU Commission president, on 16 September 2019 in Luxembourg Six weeks before he is due to lead Britain out of the European Union, prime minister Boris Johnson meets European commission president, insisting that a Brexit deal is possible. Downing Street has confidently billed the Luxembourg visit as part of efforts to negotiate an orderly divorce from the union before an 17 October EU summit. Photo: AFP