Moscow alleges 'drone attack' on Crimea

Ukraine’s Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula was targeted by a drone attack on Tuesday, Kremlin-installed authorities said, adding that Moscow’s forces there were “on alert”.

The strike came as Kyiv claimed another territorial victory and just days after Moscow said it was strengthening its position on the Crimean peninsula.

“There is an attack with drones,” the governor of the Sevastopol administrative region in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.

“Our air defence forces are working right now.”

He said two drones had “already been shot down”.

Razvozhayev said no civilian infrastructure had been damaged and called on residents to “remain calm.”