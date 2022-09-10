Charles III to be proclaimed king after vowing ‘lifelong service’

Britain’s Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his “darling mama”, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old automatically became monarch upon the queen’s death Thursday, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace early Saturday is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.

Featuring trumpets and a balcony proclamation, the pomp-filled protocol is the latest part of a 10-day programme of official mourning -- which will last even longer for the royals -- held across Britain leading up to the queen’s funeral.

An emotional Charles set the tone for his reign in a televised address Friday in which he hailed his mother’s “unswerving devotion” during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

“Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” he said.