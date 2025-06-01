Paris Holocaust memorial, synagogues hit with paint

France’s Holocaust memorial and three Paris synagogues and a restaurant were vandalised with paint overnight Saturday, in what the Israeli embassy denounced as a “coordinated anti-Semitic attack”.

An investigation has been opened into “damage committed on grounds of religion”, the Paris public prosecutor’s office said. No arrests have been made.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he was “deeply disgusted by these heinous acts targeting the Jewish community,” in a post on X.

Retailleau had called last week for “visible and dissuasive” security measures at Jewish-linked sites amid concerns over possible anti-Semitic acts during the conflict between Israel and the Hamas-run Gaza territory.

The Israeli embassy in France said it was “horrified by the coordinated anti-Semitic attack”, adding that recent tensions with some French officials were contributing to a “problematic discord”.