Russian navy 'repels' drone attack on Crimea's Sevastopol port

The Russian navy on Saturday thwarted a drone attack on the Sevastopol port, home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed authorities said.

"Today, starting at 04:30 am for several hours, various air defence systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

"All UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been shot down."

Razvozhayev had earlier said the Russian navy was repelling a drone attack.

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay," he said in the early hours of Saturday.