UN condemns deadly Russian attack on Ukraine city

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv killed seven people and wounded 148, the regional governor said Sunday, in what the UN denounced as a "heinous" attack.

The strike came during the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord on Saturday, as some attended morning church services in the city.

In an early-morning update, Vyacheslav Chaus, governor of Chernihiv region, said there were "7 people dead, 148 people received injuries".

"41 people remain in hospitals. 15 people underwent surgeries," he said in a post on Telegram, adding that "more than 500 homes suffered damage".

The strike hit the centre of the city, which is 150 kilometres (90 miles) north of Kyiv towards Belarus, and which had largely been spared from major attacks since the first months of Russia's invasion as fierce fighting rages in the east and south.