Elizabeth II marks Platinum Jubilee with 'Queen Camilla' announcement

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday became the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, expressing her "sincere wish" for Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

Elizabeth II made the announcement in a message renewing her pledge to spend her life serving the nation as she began her Platinum Jubilee in subdued fashion at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England.

Britain's longest-serving monarch acceded to the throne aged 25 on 6 February, 1952, following the death of her father King George VI.

In a message addressed to the public signed "Your servant, Elizabeth R", the Queen said late Saturday she wanted "to express my thanks to you all for your support".

She said she wanted to renew a pledge she gave on her 21st birthday "that my life will always be devoted to your service".