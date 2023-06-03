'Frightening': thousands of Russians flee shelling to Belgorod

Since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, Russian pensioner Antonina Zaikina had a bag prepared in case she had to flee her town of Shebekino on the border with Ukraine.

This week, 15 months into the conflict, she finally used it.

Shebekino, a town of 40,000 people in the western Belgorod region, has been intensely shelled for days.

The attacks have come after a dramatic armed incursion from Ukraine and pushed thousands to flee border villages to the regional hub of Belgorod.

"We left as (Shebekino) was bombed so much that our windows broke," Zaikina, a retired engineer, told AFP.

She said a neighbour in his thirties had his hand amputated after being injured in shelling.

"Many houses have been destroyed," she said.