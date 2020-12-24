EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

British prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of himself inside Downing Street, raising both arms in a thumbs-up gesture of triumph. "We have taken back control of our destiny," he told reporters. "People said it was impossible, but we have taken back control."

"We will be an independent coastal state," he said. "We will be able to decide how and where to stimulate new jobs."

The UK formally left the EU on 31 January but has since been in a transition period under which rules on trade, travel and business remained unchanged until the end of this year.

'JUMBO' DEAL

Johnson described the last-minute agreement as a "jumbo" free trade deal along the lines of that done between the European Union and Canada, and urged Britain to move on from the divisions caused by the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The deal will also support the peace in Northern Ireland - a priority for US president-elect Joe Biden, who had warned Johnson that he must uphold the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

EU member Ireland said the deal, which the Commission website said would be published soon, protected its interests as well as could possibly have been hoped.

The trade pact will not cover services, which make up 80 per cent of the British economy, including a banking industry that positions London as the only financial capital to rival New York.