EU calls Russia Ukraine grain blockade ‘real war crime’

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that Russia should be held “accountable” if it keeps blocking the export of vitally needed grain from Ukraine.

“One cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger. This is a real war crime,” Borrell said at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

The West has demanded Moscow stop blockading Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to allow vast stores of grain to be taken to world markets as fears rise of famines in vulnerable regions.