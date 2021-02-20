EU doubles contribution to global Covid vaccine programme

The European Union (EU) has announced to double its contribution to COVAX, an international programme devised to help low and middle-income countries to have more access to Covid-19 vaccines.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told the G7 leaders' virtual summit on Friday that the bloc was pledging an additional 500 million euros (about $606 million), bringing its contribution to the global initiative to one billion euros, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new pledge brings closer COVAX's target to deliver 1.3 billion doses for 92 low and middle-income countries by the end of 2021, the EU said in a statement.

Europe is one of the leading contributors to COVAX with over 2.2 billion euros, including 900 million pledged by Germany on Friday.