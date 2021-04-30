EU lawmakers want 'Covid-19 certificate' to guarantee free movement

In its proposal presented in March, the Commission said the temporary system will be suspended once the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the Covid-19 international health emergency.

MEPs insisted on Thursday that the new "EU Covid-19 certificate" should be in place for a maximum of 12 months.

Following Wednesday's vote, the results of which were announced on Thursday, negotiations between the European Parliament and the EU Council can start with the goal of having a deal approved in June, ahead of the summer season.