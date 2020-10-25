EU mobilises €96 million for Rohingyas

Commissioner for international partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has increased the challenges on the ground. "EU pledge reinforces our engagement with partners in support of people and development in the region. We must prevent a worsening of this crisis.”

EU aid for Rohingya refugees and countries

Today's funding from the EU will focus on helping those most in need, channelled through UN agencies, NGOs and international organisations:

Humanitarian assistance of €51.5 million – which includes a new allocation of €20 million from the Emergency Aid Reserve – to help refugees and vulnerable host communities. Priority sectors will be protection (including child protection, Gender Based-Violence), critical healthcare (including mental health) and nutrition, food assistance and key coordination roles.

Development support of €39 million to strengthen the resilience and social cohesion of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar District and of internally displaced people in Rakhine State. Support will focus on strengthening basic social services, particularly education, health, food and nutrition security, as well as addressing protection and information needs.

Conflict prevention support of €5.5 million to contribute to stability and peace in the region.

The 25 August 2020 marked the 3rd anniversary of the mass fleeing of over 740,000 Rohingya from Myanmar, following major outbreaks of violence in Rakhine state, Myanmar. Over 860,000 Rohingya refugees currently live in Bangladesh, in Cox's Bazar district, and over 150,000 in other countries of the region.