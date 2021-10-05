EU watchdog backs Pfizer booster for over-18s

"Comirnaty booster doses may be considered for people aged 18 years and older, at least six months after the second dose," the EMA said in a statement, referring to the brand name for the Pfizer vaccine.

"Decisions for boosters will be taken by public health bodies at national level."

The EMA's medicines experts had "evaluated data for Comirnaty showing a rise in antibody levels when a booster dose is given," it said.