Europe on edge as Russia shuts down Nord Stream gas link for ‘maintenance’

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Maintenance lasts from 11 to 21 July.

Operator Nord Stream AG confirmed the shutdown started as planned at 0600 CET and that gas flows would drop to zero a few hours later.

Last month, Russia cut flows to 40 per cent of the pipeline’s total capacity, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany’s Siemens Energy in Canada.

Canada said at the weekend it would return a repaired turbine, but it also said it would expand sanctions against Russia’s energy sector.