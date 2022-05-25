Europe’s radical left blames both sides for Ukraine war

For some radical left politicians in Greece and other European countries, there is blame on both sides in the Ukraine conflict.

They argue NATO’s eastward expansion provoked Russia’s invasion, oppose military aid to Ukraine, and some have doubts about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political alignment.

“The war could have been avoided,” Greece’s former foreign minister Yorgos Katrougalos—who served in the previous leftist administration run by the Syriza party—told AFP.

Europe “should have built a new security architecture including Russia in the first decade of the 21st century”, he argued.