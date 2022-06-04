Europe’s south expects ‘over 150,000 migrant arrivals’ this year

Mediterranean countries on major migrant routes into Europe expect over 150,000 arrivals this year as food shortages caused by the Ukraine conflict threaten a new migration wave from Africa and the Middle East.

"This year the frontline member states are expected, as we have discussed between us, to receive more than 150,000 migrants," Cyprus interior minister Nicos Nouris said on Saturday after a meeting with fellow ministers of the so-called MED5 group in Venice.