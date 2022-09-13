Queen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, where her son King Charles and his three siblings held a silent vigil.

Charles was joined by his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward for the 10 minute vigil on Monday at St Giles' Cathedral, where they stood, heads bowed, at the four sides of the coffin while members of the public filed past to pay their respects.

While a bagpipe lament had been the only sound as kilted soldiers bore the casket earlier in the day, the four royals left the vigil in darkness to the sound of applause from mourners lining the street.

"I was awed by the fact that I was in the cathedral with Queen Elizabeth, who I have looked up to all my life," said Marie Claire Cross, 55. "It was awesome in the true sense of the word and it was so sad."