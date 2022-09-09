Queen Elizabeth’s death: Reaction from world leaders

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Here is some reaction to the news:

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

“As the United Kingdom’s longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes.

“The world will long remember her devotion and leadership.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and Jill Biden

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” they said in a statement. “Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin

In a message to Charles, Britain’s new king, Putin said the Queen “rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage”, adding: