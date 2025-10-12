How can Europe protect its skies against ‘escalating’ drone menace?

Drones flying over airports, commercial sites and other sensitive infrastructure in Europe is a growing phenomenon which EU leaders blame on Russia, and preventing the disruption they cause will prove a tough technical challenge, observers say.

Detecting the drones, making them non-operational by jamming them, or even shooting them down, are all complex and hazardous tasks. And while Russian involvement is suspected, it is difficult to prove.

Concerns are growing that such disruptions could be part of Russian hybrid war tactics three-and-a-half years into its invasion of Ukraine, as most European countries double down on their support for Kyiv including by delivering military hardware.

In early October, drones spotted over the German city of Munich twice shuttered the city’s airport, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying “our suspicion is that Russia is behind most of these drone flights”.

This followed similar incidents around airports in the Norwegian capital Oslo, Copenhagen and other Danish cities.

In France, several drones were spotted flying over the military base of Mourmelon-le-Grand in the northeast of the country earlier this week, the French military told AFP.

The drones were small and not piloted by French military personnel, the regional branch of the army said, describing the incident as “exceptional”.