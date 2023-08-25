Kremlin calls accusations it killed Wagner boss Prigozhin an absolute lie

The Kremlin said on Friday that Western suggestions that Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an "absolute lie" and declined to definitively confirm his death, citing the need to wait for test results.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his condolences to Prigozhin's family, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader's plane crashed on Wednesday evening with no survivors two months after he led a mutiny against army chiefs.

Putin cited "preliminary information" as indicating that Prigozhin and his top associates in the Wagner mercenary group had been killed.