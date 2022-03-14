Finnish support for joining NATO hits record 62pc: poll

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has increased public support in Finland for joining the NATO alliance to record levels, a poll published on Monday suggested.

A total of 62 per cent of respondents in the Nordic country now support applying for NATO membership, according to the survey commissioned by public broadcaster Yle, up from 53 percent in the same poll two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, 16 per cent in Monday's poll opposed joining and 21 per cent were unsure, Yle said.