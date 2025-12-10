Russia says no survivors in military cargo plane crash

Russia on Tuesday said there were no survivors in a military plane crash east of Moscow, with state media reporting earlier there were seven people onboard.

The country’s Investigative Committee, which is responsible for probing major crimes, said it had opened an investigation into flight preparation rules.

“On 9 December, 2025, during a test flight, an AN-22 aircraft crashed near the village of Ivankovo in the Ivanovo region,” the committee said.

“All crew members onboard were killed.”