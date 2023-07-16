Azerbaijan, Armenia hold talks, Russia proposes Moscow summit

Azerbaijan and Armenia held a fresh round of EU-mediated peace talks Saturday, while Russia offered a summit in Moscow in a bid to reassert its lead role in the normalisation process.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels for talks aimed at resolving their decades-long conflict for the control of Armenian-populated Karabakh.

European Council President Charles Michel, who mediated the discussions, said the exchanges were “frank, honest and substantive”.

“I encouraged them to take courageous steps to ensure decisive and irreversible progress on a normalisation track,” he added.

Michel said he intended to organise a fresh meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan in Brussels and another in Spain in October involving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The talks come amid renewed tensions after Azerbaijan closed the sole land link between Karabakh and Armenia on Tuesday.