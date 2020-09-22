France opposes return to pre-virus EU deficit rules

AFP
Brussels
People, wearing protective face masks, walk on the beach of La Baule as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, 13 May 2020.
People, wearing protective face masks, walk on the beach of La Baule as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, 13 May 2020.Reuters
France opposes a return to the EU's previous rules on running deficits and public debt after the coronavirus crisis, European affairs minister Clement Beaune told AFP on Tuesday.

"We cannot imagine putting the same pact back in place," Beaune told AFP, referring to EU limits on overspending by member states.

The rules are currently suspended, giving governments free rein to stimulate their economies with major spending programmes to fight a historic recession.

