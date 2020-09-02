France's Charlie Hebdo reprints Mohammed cartoons for trial

"All of this, just for that," the front-page headline says.

The issue will be available from French newstands just as the trial gets underway Wednesday morning and can already be read by subscribers online.

'The right to blaspheme'

The editorial team wrote that now was the right time to republish the cartoons and "essential" as the trial opens.

"We have often been asked since January 2015 to print other caricatures of Mohammed," it said.

"We have always refused to do so, not because it is prohibited -- the law allows us to do so -- but because there was a need for a good reason to do it, a reason which has meaning and which brings something to the debate."

The paper's willingness to cause offence over a range of controversial issues has made it a champion of free speech for many in France, while others argue it has crossed a line too often.

But the massacre united the country in grief, with the slogan #JeSuisCharlie (I Am Charlie) going viral.

The former director of Charlie Hebdo, Philippe Val, hailed their decision as a "remarkable idea" for defending freedom of thought and expression in the face of "terror".

The president of the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM), Mohammed Moussaoui, urged people to "ignore" the cartoons, while condemning violence.

"The freedom to caricature is guaranteed for all, the freedom to love or not to love (the caricatures) as well. Nothing can justify violence," he told AFP.

Pakistan's foreign ministry condemned the republication of the cartoons as "deeply offensive".

"Such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of billions of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression," said a ministry statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking from the Lebanese capital Beirut, paid tribute to the victims of the attack on Charlie Hebdo and defended the "freedom to blaspheme" and criticise in France.

He added it is not up to a French president to weigh in on editorial decisions.

But he said that "with freedom of expression comes the duty to not have hate speech," referring to social media and not Charlie Hebdo's caricatures.