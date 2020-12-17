France's Macron tests positive for COVID-19

President Emmanuel Macron Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said, sending at least two fellow leaders as well as other top French officials into self-isolation.

He is one of several world leaders who have contracted COVID-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

Macron was tested after the "onset of the first symptoms" and will now, in accordance with national regulations, "self isolate for seven days," his office said in a statement.

"He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely."

The result comes at a tricky time for Macron as he seeks to handle the pandemic crisis in the own country while keeping a close eye on talks for a Brexit trade deal and a host of other international issues.