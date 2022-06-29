French court blocks extradition of ex-Red Brigades members to Italy

A French appeals court on Wednesday turned down Italy's request to extradite 10 former members of left-wing Italian extremist groups exiled in France for their involvement in violence decades ago.

The ultra-leftist Red Brigades and other armed groups sowed chaos during the period in Italy known as the "Years of Lead" -- referring to the numbers of bullets fired -- from the late 1960s to mid-1980s.

The violence left 360 dead and thousands injured.

The French court based its decision on respect for private and family life and the right to a fair trial, said the court's chief judge.

Most of the former group members, aged 61 to 78, have been living in France for decades and during the hearings insisted on their links to France and slammed Italy's "persecution".

The ruling was greeted with relief by the 10 exiles, who fell into the arms of relatives and loved ones in the courtroom.

"It's the triumph of rights, humanity and justice," said lIrene Terrel, lawyer for seven of the people involved.